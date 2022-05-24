“The Boss” is coming to Belgium

72-year-old Bruce Springsteen is going on tour with the E Street Band next year and will play a venue in Belgium concert organisers Live Nation have confirmed. The exact date is not yet being revealed.

Starting February 2023 Springsteen will commence a series of concerts in the US. Then he crosses the pool for an international tour in Europe. The Boss’s website speaks of stadium shows starting in Barcelona (Catalonia) on 28 April 2023 and announcing dates for Paris (France), Amsterdam and Landgraaf in the Netherlands and Düsseldorf (Germany). Dates for Belgium and the UK still need to be announced.

The second leg of Springsteen’s American tour starts in August.

It’s six years since Springsteen and the E Street Band went on tour. In July 2016 they played TW Classic in Werchter (Flemish Brabant) – a venue the Boss had already played three years earlier.