COVID-19: under 100 patients in ICUs

In the week to 23 May on average 79 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 23% on the week.

1,238 patients with Covid are in hospital – down 18% on the week. The figure includes patients hospitalised for other reasons, but who tested positive on admission.

87 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 18% on the week.

In the week to 20 May on average 2,392 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 35% on the week.

15,400 tests were carried out – down 17% on the week. 17.4% of tests came back positive – down 4.5%.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.85. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 85 others. The figure is down 4% on the week.

On average 8 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 11% on the week.

31,710 people with Covid have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.