Family attacked in Molenbeek after Saturday's Belgian Pride

The family of four had attended the Belgian Pride and were walking through Brussels when three young men approached them.

Sarah Durant of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office says the victims said they were insulted because they were wearing necklaces made of flowers in the colours of the rainbow flag of the LGBTIQ+ community. There was also physical violence.

Three suspects were detained and questioned following the incident. Prosecutors now need to decide what happens now. Detectives are continuing to investigate the involvement of the suspects and are trying to establish the exact circumstances of the attack

The family of four consisted of a trans boy, his sister and two mothers.