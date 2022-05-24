Murder enquiry underway after man is found with throat slit

Forensic scientists and a police physician are currently at the scene. An examining magistrate is heading the murder investigation.

A 27-year-old suspect has been detained. The victim is also thought to be 27 but no ID was found on the body. The victim’s throat was reportedly slit with a knife causing his death.

No clear motive for the slaying has yet been established.

Prosecutors confirm that another young man, aged 28, was also present at the flat. It is understood that he is the suspect’s employer and that the suspect called him in a state of panic. The 28-year-old then alerted the emergency services. He too was detained until the exact circumstances can be established.