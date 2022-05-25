“My greatest fear is a shooting at my grandkids’ school”

Fleming Ann Willaert, a teacher in College Station, Texas, no longer wants to be involved in face-to-face teaching.

“School shootings are the reason I don’t want to teach at high school. When I was working at uni, a decision was taken to allow weapons on campus. What do you do when an unhappy student comes to your office? You’re told: ‘Learn to shoot. Buy a gun. The only person who can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun’” she tells VRT.

“My greatest fear is one of my grandkids being shot dead at school”.

Fellow Fleming Christoff Schillebeeckx, who lives in San Antonio, speaks of his experience when he started a new job: “I received active shooter training. They tell you what to do when a gunman enters the premises. These are things you never hear in Europe. It’s the world turned upside down”.

“Schoolchildren too receive similar training in Texas. When a gunman appears on campus, they are told to lock themselves in their class, turn off the lights and be very quiet”.

Ann Willems speaks of her neighbours: “They are good Christians but having a gun in the house is quite normal. Abortion is out of the question, but you can shoot somebody dead”.

Christoff Schillebeeckx points to a recent relaxation in gun laws: “You can now buy a handgun from the age of 18 instead of 21. A licence for ammo is no longer required. It’s only getting easier. Even after an event like this nobody believes the politicians will deal with this”.