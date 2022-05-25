Child Focus was involved in 1,118 cases of missing children last year. In 95% of cases the children are soon found, but a dozen or so cases remain unsolved after many years and investigations that are making no headway.

The website features photos of Gevriye Cavas, Ken Heyrman, Liam Vanden Branden, Nathalie Geijsbregts and several more of Belgium’s missing children.

Child Focus calls on everybody to keep on visiting the website and to share information on missing children: “Together with the parents we’re hoping for that golden tip or snippet of information that will bring release” says Heidi De Pauw Child Focus.

The photos of the children become more distinct or fade depending on the number of visitors on the website and the amount of information shared.

“When children have been missing for some time, it might look unlikely fresh information will surface but it can happen. They will only disappear when we give up searching”.

On the website you can also write a message of support for the parents of missing children.