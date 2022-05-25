Former Vlaams Belang politician becomes Grimbergen mayor

Until now Vernieuwing that had most seats had run the municipality together with the Flemish nationalists of N-VA and the liberals of Open VLD, but they had been at loggerheads more than once.

Despite Vernieuwing being the largest local party Open VLD supplied the mayor. One of the reasons for this was Bart Laeremans’s past as a federal lawmaker for the far right Vlaams Belang, a party he left in 2014.

One of the first decisions of the new local administration will be to ditch plans for a subterranean Jumbo supermarket in the town centre.

Bart Laeremans explained that since the introduction of new legislation that handed the mayoralty to the biggest party and the politician with most votes on the list, he would automatically become the new mayor.