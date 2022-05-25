Rapist arrested within 24 hours of Most Wanted posting

Last Friday the Ghent appeal court sentenced 54-year-old Ronny V.W. to 6 years in jail followed by 10 years of supervision by the judicial authorities after he was found guilty of raping a child. The court ordered his immediate arrest, but the man from Bruges (West Flanders) had disappeared without trace.

Yesterday the individual was put on the Most Wanted List and his description was circulated. Via social media the Fleming let it be known he was in party island Ibiza. But it soon emerged he was trying to wrongfoot investigators and this morning justice minister Van Quickenborne was able to announce the man had been arrested in the Netherlands.

According to the FAST team that has the job of tracking down convicted criminals on the run he was arrested near Heerlen just over the Dutch border.