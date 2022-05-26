“Equitable taxes needed”
Today is Ascension Day, the holiday of the Christian workers’ movement, marking the anniversary of the publication of the encyclical letter Rerum Novarum (Of New Things) by Pope Leo XIII in 1891. The publication launched the organised Christian workers’ movement.
Maintaining spending power is an important theme in today’s speeches and the Christian workers’ movement is calling for the full indexation of child allowance in Flanders. Belgian finance minister and Flemish Christian democrat Vincent Van Peteghem told his audience that spending power wasn’t the government’s sole priority. Taxes must be more equitable. The labour market needs to become more flexible and pensions have to remain affordable.