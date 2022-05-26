Holy Blood Procession returns to the streets of Bruges

The spectacle admired by some 40,000 spectators displays how the Holy Blood of Jesus Christ was brought to the City of Bruges after the crusades. The procession has been staged since 1304. This year 1,700 participants helped to depict biblical scenes.

In recent years the good people of Bruges had missed their procession that today could count on a lot of admiration.

Spectators were able to admire 450 entirely new costumes as well as a spanking new carillon carriage. The future of the event is guaranteed. This week the Flemish government announced a 50,00 euro grant to help pay for the next edition.