Belgium orders next generation vaccines against the monkeypox

The EU is ordering 50,000 doses. 30,000 doses can be supplied more or less immediately. Belgium is ordering 1,250 doses.

Minister Vandenbroucke explains this isn’t the start of a general vaccination campaign. The vaccines will be administered to health professionals at risk: people not using PPE or at serious risk of illness.

Mr Vandenbroucke says joint EU purchases allow member states to be better protected against future pandemics and speed up orders.

The vaccine is the small pox vaccine but that also protects against monkeypox. Belgium already possesses large quantities of small pox vaccines but the ones ordered now belong to a new generation that has fewer side effects and can protect if administered during the first four days of infection.

Scientists monitoring the outbreak recommend vaccination following close contact with an infected person if there’s a chance you can become seriously ill, also for care workers responding to outbreaks and in order to rein in clusters.