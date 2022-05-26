Swastika toothbrush  uncovered in Ieper mud

Verschoore, who spends his days combing through fields used in battle during the Great War in search of artefacts, doesn’t believe the brush has anything to do with the Nazis: “The swastika is a holy symbol of the Hindus and has been used for centuries in places like India”. Dominiek Dendoven of the In Flanders Fields Museum in Ieper explains the symbol was in popular use and very common everywhere before the Nazis hit on it.

There is a suggestion the toothbrush may belong to an Indian pilot fighting in the British army, though Indian historians believe the brush did come from India but probably belonged to a British pilot, who had lived there, given the low number of Indian pilots at the time. Moreover, during the Great War few Indians used toothbrushes he says.