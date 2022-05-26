Mystery surrounds roebuck in Leuven walled garden

The Animal Rescue Service based in Sint-Truiden (Limburg) regularly receives similar alerts but rescuers are struggling to comprehend how the roebuck managed to access the garden with tall walls. On Tuesday they attended premises on the Tervuursestraat.

Animal Rescue Service’s Mathieu Helleputte explains the large animal was stuck in the garden of a terraced house, but easily freed: “We use strong ropes especially designed for deer and roebuck. The animal was in rude health but it was weird going through the house with the roebuck. We transported the roebuck in our special vehicle and after examination released it in the wilds.”

Mathieu still can’t get his head around it: “The garden is completely surrounded by walls that are 2 metres high. Even the neighbouring property had a 1.80 metre fence. A roebuck can jump high and must have managed to get over the wall. There are some green spaces in the vicinity. That could be the explanation”.

This is the time of year that roebuck are cast out and it happens more often that the Animal Rescue Service needs to free roe deer in populated areas.