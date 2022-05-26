Needle spiking or mass hysteria at We R Young?

Prosecutors are on the case. First results do not show the presence of any drugs. Investigators hope to establish whether this is a case of needle spiking or mass hysteria.

The festival prides itself on providing a safe environment for teens and over 16s are not admitted. First reports that somebody had been injected with a needle surfaced around 5PM. This was soon followed by several more reports.

In all 24 youngsters reported being unwell and suffered symptoms of hyperventilation and headache. Some but not all said they had felt a prick.

Four of the youngsters taken to hospital were tested for drugs, but no traces were found in their urine.

Anja De Schutter of the prosecutor’s office wonders: “Did the youngsters become unwell and did that lead to panic? Or did they become unwell because panic had broken out?

Eyewitness accounts speak of real panic at the venue. “We heard a girl had collapsed after a syringe was used. We saw several other people collapse too” says Valerie. “We saw many girls cry” adds Kyan. “They were really spaced out”.

“During a performance one girl dropped to the ground and started puking. This led to panic. Others then fainted including my bestest friend. They were dancing and became unwell all of a sudden. She was carried off and taken to hospital” explains Anne.