Belgium-wide study: vaccine protection waning fast

Researchers looked at test results, vaccination status and hospitalisations between July 2021 and April of this year. The data of over 1.4 million people was used to consider protection against symptoms, of nearly 700,000 to look at protection against hospitalisation.

People who got two jabs were initially 81% protected against symptomatic delta infection. After 3 to 5 months this fell to 56% only to rise again to 84% after the booster.

Initial protection against infection and symptomatic omicron was 37% after two jabs and halved after 3 to 5 months. Get a booster and protection surged to 52% only to fall back to 25% after several months.

Sciensano explains the difference as a result of omicron’s ability to sidestep the human immune system. “This is a vaccine designed against the first variants that circulated. It shouldn’t come as a surprise it’s less effective against omicron. The booster reinforces protection, especially if you look at hospitalisations” says vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme.

Two jabs and a booster provide 87% protection against hospitalisation falling to 66% after 3 to 5 months. The conclusion is that vaccines can still tackle serious illness but can’t stem a surge in infections.

Best protected are people who have been ill and who have been boosted. Protection runs at between 70% and 80% depending on the time of the illness.

“A large number of people experienced omicron after they were vaccinated. That infection boosts protection, but we have no idea which variants are coming down the road. We will enjoy better protection with a modified vaccine.”

Van Damme insists boosters using the present vaccine have an incredible impact. The chance of ending up in hospital after the booster is 70% lower among over 65s than without the booster.

A vaccine tailored to cope with omicron won’t arrive before the fall and Van Damme notes we don’t yet know it will be more effective. Still he believes all adults can look forward to a 4th jab by the end of the year. The vaccination taskforce is now considering the best window to administer this jab.