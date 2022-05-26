Special Olympics underway in Louvain-la-Neuve
The Special Olympics are being staged in Louvain-la-Neuve (Walloon Brabant). It’s the largest mass sports event for athletes with mental disabilities.
Prince Laurent opened the 38th outing of this event yesterday. 400-metre runner Jonathan Sacoor and Special Olympics athlete Micheline Van Hees lit the ‘Flame of Hope’. It’s the first time in three years that the event can be staged due to the pandemic. Athletes take part in 14 sports at this 4-day event. Some 10,000 spectators are expected.