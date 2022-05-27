A round of applause lasting 10 (!) minutes for Lukas Dhont in Cannes

"Close" is Dhont's second movie. His first film "Girl" already won the Caméra d'Or for the best debut in Cannes in 2018. It took him some time to find a good subject for a second movie, but "Close" (about the friendship between the boys Léo and Rémi that gets broken) seems a good film as well.

"It was like coming home for Lukas," the VRT's film pundit Lieven Van Gils says. "Imagine that a crowd of 2,300 gives you a long-lasting applause like this... it was quite emotional." Van Gils thinks that "Close" may have a chance to win the Golden Palm for best movie in Cannes.