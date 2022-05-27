Jessa Hospital director suggests field hospitals at major festivals to anticipate on "needle spiking" panic

10 of the youngsters were taken to hospital but only four of them may have been pricked, investigation showed. Analysis of their urine and blood samples is still underway, but the first results were negative.

This being said, it is feared that more needle spike scares may occur in the coming summer which sees a great number of music festivals. "If this would happen again it may affect larger numbers of festival-goers, which is something we should be prepared for", warns Vandekerkhof.



Needle spiking often causes panic, which may lead to a whole range of possible patients needing assistance. This should be given at the site itself, Vandekerkhof argues. It is important to provide good care and assistance, because even when people have not been pricked, the panic reaction itself should be avoided. For this reason, field hospitals should be put in place, also to spare emergency wards at our hospitals, Vandekerkhof argues.