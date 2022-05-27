Third Tomorrowland weekend in Boom this summer gets green light

Tomorrowland takes place in the recreation area 'De Schorre' in Boom, in Antwerp province. To make up for two years of cancelled events due to corona, organisers wanted to stage an extra weekend this year, on top of the two normal weekends. They claim they need this weekend to make up for a loss of 25 million euros.

The Antwerp provincial authorities approved the request, but a local resident and a group of environmental activists launched an appeal, after which the file ended up on the minister's desk. The minister argues that she received a positive advice from her administration and from fire services, after extra measures have been take to counter possible nuisance.