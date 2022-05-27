VRT sports news anchor in surprise wedding with high jump diva

Not many people knew the wedding was taking place. "We said YES!" the Instagram post said. "Yes to each other in beautiful Split. Yes to a life together in Belgium and Croatia. Yes to building a Van Gucht-Vlasic family in the future. And yes to the greatest gift we have so far in our lives: our baby boy that will be born by the end of the year and that means the world to us."

Ruben Van Gucht (35) was married for seven years with Laurence Van Tongerloo, an author and dogfluencer. The couple announced they would divorce only last autumn.

Blanka Vlasic (38) is a former high jump champion, collecting four world titles (two indoors and two outdoors) and a European title. She just missed the Olympic Gold on two occasions and was one of the major challengers of Belgium's high jump ace Tia Hellebaut, the 2008 Olympic Champion. She announced the end of her career last year.