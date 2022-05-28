"Dag van de Buren" brings people together: "A cake and a coffee, what more you need?"

The "Dag van de Buren" (European Neighbours' Day) on the last Friday of May saw various Flemish municipalities taking part. It's an initiative to bring people from the same street or district closer together and to combat loneliness or individualistic behaviour. "When I see people happy, I am happy", says one of the organisers Simone Gilliet. Local resident Arlette adds: "A free biscuit, a cake and a coffee", what more do you need?