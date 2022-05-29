"1 in 4 trains going on Tuesday"

Generally speaking, 1 in 4 trains will go. "We are talking about 1 in 3 IC trains between major cities and 1 in 5 S or L trains. The most important thing is that passengers will have clarity about which trains are going and which services have been scrapped. They should consult the app or the website tomorrow to check which train is going on Tuesday."

The disruption is expected to start at 10 p.m. tomorrow. The public sector is staging a strike for more purchasing power, more respect for social talks, more investments in the public sector and more respect for government pensions.

Apart from Belgian Rail, bus, metro and tram services in Flanders (De Lijn) and Brussels (MIVB/STIB) will also be disrupted. The Flemish public broadcaster VRT will also see strike action.