The capital was turned into a giant course for joggers or ramblers today as over 30,000 enthusiasts took part in the "20 kilometres of Brussels". Most of them chose the running event, but about 4,000 decided to walk and there were also 1,000 disabled athletes using handbikes or other means. The event is also a fundraiser for various good causes. The start was in the Jubelpark, where participants also finished.