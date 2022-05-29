Bookings by foreign tourists see 10-fold rise in Flanders

The figures were requested by MP Cathy Coudyser (nationalist). A recent study of the European Travel Commission (ETC) shows that travel intentions for Flanders are improving in the Netherlands, France, Spain and Switzerland. The situation is also improving among American tourists, but demand from Asia remains low.

"The number of overnight stays in Flanders doubled in 2021. Foreign tourists were making 40 percent more bookings. The positive trend is being continued this spring. Foreign bookings have seen almost a ten-fold rise", explains Coudyser.

The MP says that the promotion campaigns set up by the Flemish Tourism Board are paying off. Still, there is work to do. "Foreign bookings for overnight stays may be on the rise, but are expected to stay well below the pre-corona level of 2019. A poll conducted by the ETC shows that Flemings are not such big fans of a staycation compared to holiday makers in other countries."