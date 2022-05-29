"Close" of Lukas Dhont wins Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival as three Belgian movies fetch a prize

"Close", about two young boys whose friendship comes to an abrupt end, won the Grand Prix, the most important award after the Golden Palm. Second time, second prize for 31-year-old Lukas Dhont from Ghent: in 2018 he won the Caméra d'Or for the best debut with "Girl".

In his speech, Dhont thanked his mother: she helped him to find the key to a good story for the new movie. He learned from her that it doesn't have to be complicated. "Close" shared the second prize with "Stars at noon" of the French film maker Claire Denis.