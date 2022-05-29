"Close" of Lukas Dhont wins Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival as three Belgian movies fetch a prize
Belgium had a good night at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as all three movies taking part in the official competition fetched a prize, including Lukas Dhont's "Close". The Golden Palm however went to a Swedish movie, "Triangle of sadness" by Ruben Östlund.
"Close", about two young boys whose friendship comes to an abrupt end, won the Grand Prix, the most important award after the Golden Palm. Second time, second prize for 31-year-old Lukas Dhont from Ghent: in 2018 he won the Caméra d'Or for the best debut with "Girl".
In his speech, Dhont thanked his mother: she helped him to find the key to a good story for the new movie. He learned from her that it doesn't have to be complicated. "Close" shared the second prize with "Stars at noon" of the French film maker Claire Denis.
Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch won the prize of the jury with "De acht bergen", ex-aequo with a Polish movie. The film is based on the book by Italian writer Paolo Cognetti with the same name (The eight mountains) and tells the story of the friendship between Pietro, a boy from the city of Milan, and Bruno, a boy from the mountains. They meet during a summer holiday in their childhood.
Vandermeersch, the partner of Van Groeningen, made her debut as a film director. In en emotional speech, she confessed their relationship had been under pressure, but the making of the movie had brought them closer together again. She gave him a couple of passionate kisses immediately afterwards.
Belgium's Dardenne brothers could write history to win a third Golden Palm, but had to be content with a special award for the occasion of the 75th edition of the festival. Their movie "Tori et Lokita" is about two African refugees who come to Belgium separately, meeting each other here and starting a friendship in difficult circumstances.
"Triangle of Sadness" by Sweden's Ruben Östlund won the Golden Palm. It's the second time he wins the Palm, after 2017 with "The square". Östlund joins a special club of two-time Golden Palm winners in Cannes, which includes the Dardenne brothers, Michael Haneke and Ken Loach.
Watch Charlotte Vandermeersch kiss her partner Felix van Groeningen when she was making her speech at the award ceremony: