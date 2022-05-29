"Best goalkeeper on the planet" Courtois helps Real overcome Liverpool to win Champions League

Liverpool had 24 attempts on goal compared to Real Madrid's 4. The only reason why they didn't win it, was Thibaut Courtois. The Fleming from Bilzen in Limburg province got a score of 10 out of 10 from English football pundits in The Telegraph and The Guardian.

Spanish sports papers all put Courtois on their front page, saying that while Vinicius may have scored, "this will be Courtois' final forever", calling him "the indisputable hero" who made "several miracles".

The French "L'Equipe" gives Courtois 9 out of 10, but calls him "the best goalkeeper on the planet. (...) His save on Mané's attempt was a pure masterpiece".

Courtois made 9 saves in the game, in which Liverpool had the best chances, watch his 5 crucial interventions in the video below: