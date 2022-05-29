85,000 watch Ros Beiaard parade through the streets of Dendermonde

It's "Ros Beiaard Ommegang" day in Dendermonde today. The Ros Beiaard (or Bayard Horse) only comes out once every 10 years for a special, folkloristic parade through the streets that attracts tens of thousands of people. The Ros Beiaard has been labelled as UNESCO World Heritage and boasts a tradition that goes back to 1461. Police report that about 85,000 spectators came to Dendermonde despite the cold, windy and rainy weather.