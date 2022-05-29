85,000 watch Ros Beiaard parade through the streets of Dendermonde
It's "Ros Beiaard Ommegang" day in Dendermonde today. The Ros Beiaard (or Bayard Horse) only comes out once every 10 years for a special, folkloristic parade through the streets that attracts tens of thousands of people. The Ros Beiaard has been labelled as UNESCO World Heritage and boasts a tradition that goes back to 1461. Police report that about 85,000 spectators came to Dendermonde despite the cold, windy and rainy weather.
Watch the first footage of the Ros Beiaard Ommegang 2022 here (text continues below the video):
Several rehearsals took place over the past days to make sure the event will go fine. Following are some things you have to know about the Ros Beiaard tradition, part of UNESCO's intangible heritage of humanity:
- The Ros Beiaard as it will be presented in the folkloristic parade weighs almost a thousand kilos and is carried by three teams of 12 guild bearers, who each have to lift over 80 kilos. They have followed a special training in a fitness centre with a personal coach. The horse is about 2 metres wide and 5 metres high.
- The four children that will be seated on the horse must be four brothers from the same family (there should be no sister born in between) and should live in Dendermonde. They should all be aged between 7 and 21 years. This time, the Cassiman brothers have the honour: Maarten, Wout, Stan and Lander. They also got a special training as they need to hold a rather uncomfortable position for several hours.
- The four are know as "de vier Heemskinderen" (Aymon's sons). Aymon was the Lord of Dendermonde under Charlemagne's reign, at the end of the 8th century. He had four sons who all became knights. The youngest, Reinout, needed a special, strong horse, and reportedly got the strongest horse of Europe: the Ros Beiaard.
- When the four brothers were in Paris, Charlemagne's son Lodewijk got interested in the horse. A conflict arose, after which the brothers had to flee, chased by Charlemagne's troops. In the end, a kind of truce was agreed on the condition that the Ros Beiaard would be killed. The horse was eventually drowned in the river, but only after various attempts because it was so strong.
- The parade will start at 14:30 p.m. in Dendermonde and will take about 2.5 hours to culminate in the Grote Markt. This place is the only place where you need to pay or show a reservation; the rest of the course is free to visit but come early to have a good spot.
- The folkloristic, historic parade includes many more scenes than just the horse itself. There is also a jester dubbed Kalleke Step who will make handstands on various occasions (between 200 and 300 times during the whole parade). A total of 2,000 actors in costumes will take part in the event, together with dozens of animals, mostly dogs and horses. They will show the history of Dendermonde in 10 parts before the Ros Beiaard comes along.
- There are also various other side events in Dendermonde linked to the Ommegang. The first official mentioning of an event dedicated to the story goes back to 1461. "The medieval tradition is part of our DNA", says Dendermonde Mayor Piet Buyse.
- The Ros Beiaard only comes out every 10 years since the end of last century, which makes it very emotional for local residents. It brings back memories of 10 years ago, a different era for some, while for others it may the last time in their life to see the parade.
- The last edition was in 2010. The next should have taken place in 2020, but was postponed for two years due to corona. The next edition was take place in 2030.
You can find more information (in English) on the page of the city of Dendermonde.