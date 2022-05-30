New cycle bridge over the Brussels Orbital Motorway

The bridge connects the outskirts of Zaventem with the village of Diegem in the municipality of Machelen. The opening of bridge has served to shorten the distance that those using the F3 cycle expressway between Leuven and Brussels by almost 3km. It is also the final section of the cycle route to open.

The bridge was opened on Monday morning by Flanders Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) and the Christian democrat provincial cabinet member Tom Dehaene.

This bridge took a year and a half to build and cost around 24 million euro. It crosses one of the busiest stretches of motorway on the Brussels Orbital Motorway.