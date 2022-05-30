Public sector unions to hold 24-hour strike on Tuesday

As during previous rail strikes, NMBS will be providing a minimum service. To see whether your train is running check on the rail companies website www.nmbs.be .

Similarly, the Brussels public transport company MIVB will provide a much-reduced service on some of its busiest routes. To find out if your service is running log on to MIVB’s website www.mivb.be.

For De Lijn (Flanders) and TEC (Wallonia) check the two regional public transport companies’ respective websites www.delijn.be and www.letec.be.