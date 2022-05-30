Telecom providers to increase their prices from Wednesday

Meanwhile, the price charged by the French-owned telecom operator Orange for its mobile phone subscription bundles is also set to increase. Customers with Orange’s Go Light package will pay 11 rather than 10 euro/month.

The price of Orange’s Go Plus package will increase from 20 to 21 euro/month. However, from Wednesday those with the aforementioned subscriptions will see their monthly data allowance increase from 0.5GB to 2GB/month in the case of Go Light and from 1GB to 11GB in the case of Go Plus.

Telenet customers will see the price they pay each month for their internet, TV and telephone subscriptions increase by 4.7% from 19 June. The company says that it has been forced to increase its prices due to inflation.