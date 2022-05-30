The "Ros Beiaard" back in its stable
The East Flemish town of Dendermonde’s "Ros Beiaard" was taken back to its stable on Sunday evening after the traditional parade through the town earlier in the day. However, in accordance with tradition the giant horse figure had to be pulled back out of its stable again several times after spectators booed and asked for an encore.
After a few laps of honor by the three teams that had carried the giant wooden horse, the "Ros Beiaard" disappeared back into its stable where it will remain for the next 8 years.
Now we will have to wait until 2030 to see the giant horse and its riders to parade through Dendermonde again.