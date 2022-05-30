Ukrainian refugees to be able to exchange hryvnia for euro

From 1 June Ukrainian refugees that are officially registered in Belgium will be able to exchange a maximum of 10,000 hryvnia into euro. 10,000 hryvnia is the equivalent of around 310 euro.

Ukrainians will be able to exchange 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 hryvnia notes into euro. They will be able to do so either at the National Bank of Belgium in Brussels or at branches of the High Street banks Belfius, Beobank, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING, KBC, CBC and KBC Brussels.

However, in order to be able to do this they will need to have an account with the bank in question. The banks won’t charge any commission for exchanging the money. They will simply ask for proof that those wishing to exchange hryvnia into euro are in Belgium as refugees. Anyone that has a Belgian identity card will not be able to exchange Ukrainian currency into euro.