12-year-olds scoring worse for maths and ICT: "Alarming", says Education Minister

Soundings were taken from over 6,000 pupils from more than 300 classes. In general, pupils have poorer results for mathematics than at tests taken in 2009 and 2016.

Pupils had to do total of 21 different tests. Only in 5 of these 21 tests did at least 75 percent get a sufficient result. In 6 tests not even half of the pupils managed to get at least 50 percent of what should be "basic knowledge" or so-called "minimum targets" according to Flemish education standards.

Calculating a surface or a content, or just basic calculations like multiplying figures or working with percentages turn out to be too difficult for many.

In general, boys are doing better, as do children that only speak Dutch at home, children with a higher socio-economic status and children from parents with a positive attitude towards mathematics.