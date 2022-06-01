This is how Belgium's cello finalist Stéphanie Huang sounded in her final performance

"I am relatively happy. I did what I could, there is always room for improvement", Stéphanie remained modest just after her performance. The concerto of Antonin Dvorak is one her favourite works. It helped that she had played it before for a live audience at the Bozar. Commentators were impressed, and so was "De Zes", a jury of six cello students who know how difficult it is. They called her performance "phenomenal".

This video shows Stépahnie Huang at work in the final part of concerto no 2 of Antonin Dvorak.