Major firework explosions in Borgerhout en Merksem: "I almost fell out of bed"

The first explosion took place in the Zegepraalstraat in Borgerhout around midnight. About 15 minutes later, a new bang followed in the Vrijhandelstraat in Merksem.

Two façades of houses were damaged by heavy fireworks, confirms Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp judicial authorities. "We are talking about broken windows and also damaged cars. In Borgerhout, five people were afraid they may have suffered hearing damage. They were taken to hospital for further examinations."

"I heard a very loud bang and almost fell out of bed", one woman living in the Zegepraalstraat told the VRT. "My sister came to see me in panic and told me there was broken glass everywhere. We went outside, there were many people and a lot of police present." She added that apart from the physical damage, it is also the feeling of security that has been dented. "We heard about this kind of thing, but it is frightening when it happens in front of your doorstep."

Police investigate whether the same offenders were at work. A possible link with the drugs crime scene is also under investigation.