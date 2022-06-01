What's new on 1 June?
A whole range of things are changing from this month on. Sexual offenders can expect harsher punishments and consumers will enjoy a better protection under guarantee rules for products purchased. We made a selection for you.
- Sexual offenders can expect heavier punishments. Maximum prison sentences for rape will be doubled to reach 10 years instead of 5. The definition of "rape" has also been adapted: it can also apply when penetration is only partial. The sexual partner should give his or her consent, and this "permission" can be withdrawn just before or even during the act. Without the victim's consent, a sexual crime is being committed.
- Consumers buying things like electrical appliances will enjoy the full two-year term for the product guarantee. If an appliance breaks down in the first two years after the purchase, buyers can have it repaired for free or have it replaced by a new item. From today, the retailer and not the buyer will have to prove that the responsibility lies with the consumer if something goes wrong, and this for a term of two years instead of 6 months now. In practice, this means a better protection for buyers for as long as 2 years. It will apply to a whole set of items, says Simon November of the consumers' organisation Test Aankoop. "Our consumption pattern has changed. We watch streaming services, we play video games, we are using smart watches containing software. These digital products are also included in the new rules, if they are purchased after 31 May."
- Wages of civil servants are going up. For the third time this year, they are being raised with 2 percent, a consequence of soaring inflation figures. The Planning Office thinks that even a fourth pay rise could be possible in December, if inflation rates follow the same trend. Belgium has a system of automatic wage indexation: when life becomes more expensive, salaries in the public sector are automatically adapted to the rising cost of living.
- Telecom operators Orange and Telenet are raising their prices, as we reported earlier this week. International phone calls outside the EU (including Britain) can become a lot more expensive as roaming prices are going up.
- Sex workers working on a self-employed basis will now enjoy a fully legal status. This will give them a better social protection. In the past, their professional activities were "tolerated" by the authorities, but not much more than that. As they receive more recognition, they will be entitled to engage banks, lawyers, accountants etc. to develop their professional activities. "Belgium is only the second land in the whole world - after New Zealand - that gives self-employed sex workers a legal status", says Daan Bauwens of Utsopia, the organisation representing the interests of sex workers.