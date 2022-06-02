Body found in police cell in Aalst, investigation started
Last night, a 39-year-old man passed away in a police cell of the local police in Aalst (East Flanders). Police had arrested the man yesterday and found him dead this morning. An investigation has been started under the supervision of the police watchdog Comité P.
The man was apprehended yesterday together with a number of other people, Aalst Mayor Christophe D'haese explains. "He died last night. The federal judicial police is leading the investigation."
No further details have been released out of respect for the victim and his family.