Social unrest at Brussels Airport, morning flights disrupted by spontaneous strike

Flights were being delayed for two hours or more; about 20 incoming and 20 departing flights were affected. Four flight were cancelled.

Tour operators TUI were among those that were hardest hit. Brussels Airport said it would be possible that flights will be cancelled or depart without luggage, but the industrial action was suddenly stopped after unions had spoken with the management. They were promised that the issue of high work pressure will be addressed soon.

Aviapartner is taking care of TUI, Ryanair and Lufthansa flights among others. They are handling about half of all flights at the airport. Today, about 115 flights are using Aviapartner services.

Operations on the tarmac, the cleaning of aeroplanes and pushbacks of aircraft were also being disturbed. Check-in services were not hit.