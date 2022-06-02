Power suppliers Engie up the pressure, ask Belgian government to step in to share nuclear burden 

In the letter, Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor also demands that the Belgian government would pay extra for the handling of the nuclear waste. Engie's demands are at loggerheads with the government's wishes. The Belgian state says that the French-based power supplier has been making enough money already, and that they should foot the bill themselves.

Engie argues that it is uncertain how electricity prices will develop between 2025 and 2035 and wants to share the risk. Engie proposes the government to become co-owner of the remaining plants. This means Belgium can enjoy a share in the profits, but that it also shares the risks.

At the same time, the Belgian state will have to foot the bill for the handling of the (extra) nuclear waste in that period together with Engie. Federal Energy Minister Tinne Vanderstraeten estimates that the handling of the waste will cost an extra 40 billion euros. Until now, Engie handled the nuclear power plants alone, making enormous profits and enjoying a powerful position towards Belgium.

The letter shows that the gap between Engie and the Belgian state is still quite deep. PM De Croo told the VRT that he does not want to give a reaction as negotiations are still ongoing. But he did say that "everyone should take up his historical responsibilities", a clear reference to the profits made by Engie in the past.