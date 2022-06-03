66,560 babies were born in Flanders last year

Diederik Vancoppenolle of the Flemish Government Agency ‘Opgroeien’ (growing up) told journalists that "The coronavirus epidemic may have caused families to postpone their plans to have children in 2020 and wait until the end of the pandemic was in sight".

Last year’s mini baby boom saw 4.6% more babies being born in Flanders last year compared with 2020.

In its report the 'Opgroeien' agency notes that "In recent years, the birth rate has mostly been falling; an increase of this magnitude has not been recorded in the past 20 years.”

The increase was most pronounced in East Flanders (+7%) and Antwerp Province (+5.4%). The increase was smaller than average in Flemish Brabant (+4%), Limburg Province (+2.5%) and West Flanders (+2.3%).

As in previous years slighly more boys (51%) were born than girls (49%). The number of children born prematurely increased to 7.7% from 7.4% in 2020. However, the number of children born very prematurely remained stable.