Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls below 900

During the week from 24 to 30 May an average of 52 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This figure that is 28% down on the previous week includes only those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 883 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is 16% down on the previous week and includes all patients with the virus, also those that were initially admitted for treatment on other complaints.

Of those hospitalised, 76 coronavirus patients are in intensive care. This is the same figure as a week ago.

During the week from 21 to 27 May an average of 7 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 12% on the average number of deaths during the previous week.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 a total of 31,800 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.