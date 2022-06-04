Disruption to rail services after drunk driver crashes into level crossing

Rail services between Aarschot and Heist-op-den-Berg were suspended for five hours on Saturday morning. A car driven by a man that was found to be over the legal alcohol limit cashed into the level crossing damaging its gate and its signaling lights. Rail engineers have since repaired the damage and rail services resumed at around 10:30am.

Just before 5.30 am a motorist veered off the road at the level crossing on the Mechelbaan. Thomas Baeken of the rail infrastructure maintenance company Infrabel told VRT News that "The level crossing gate and the road light signal were ripped out of the ground".

There is considerable damage Infrabel engineers went to the scene to replace the damaged gate and signal. Rail services between Aarschot and Heist-op-den-Berg resumed at around 10:30am. The driver left the scene on foot, but was found by police a little further on. The 38-year-old driver gave a positive breath test, and his driving license was revoked. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.