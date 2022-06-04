Harelbeke station closed for several hours after man dies on a platform
The station at Harelbeke in West Flanders was closed for several hours on Saturday morning after a man died on one of the station’s platforms. Police first received reports of the tragic incident at around 7am. An initial examination of the dead man by a pathologist found no evidence of violence. He probably died of natural causes.
The man’s body was spotted on platform 1 at Harelbeke station. The emergency services were at the scene quickly. However, it soon became evident that he had already died.
The cause of death is still being investigated. However, an initial post-mortem found no evidence of violence. It is almost certain that he died of natural causes.
Harelbeke station was partially closed and passengers wishing to use the station were offered a replacement bus service to get to their destination.