Harelbeke station closed for several hours after man dies on a platform

The man’s body was spotted on platform 1 at Harelbeke station. The emergency services were at the scene quickly. However, it soon became evident that he had already died.

The cause of death is still being investigated. However, an initial post-mortem found no evidence of violence. It is almost certain that he died of natural causes.

Harelbeke station was partially closed and passengers wishing to use the station were offered a replacement bus service to get to their destination.