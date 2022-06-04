Judicial Authorities warn of “highly dangerous” ecstasy pills at Extrema Outdoor festival

The pill found on Friday was pink and was in the shape of a Mario Bros figure, Pieter Strauven of the Limburg Public Prosecutor's office told VRT News. "The pill contained 300 mg of MDMA, which is 4 times higher than a regular ecstasy pill. A dose in excess of 125 mg of MDMA in an ecstasy pill is very dangerous and potentially fatal." MDMA is the substance in an ecstasy pill that causes a high.

The consumption, possession and sale of ecstasy is illegal in Belgium. However, in the interests of public safety the Judicial Authorities have issued a warning about the pills that may be doing the rounds at this weekend’s Extrema Outdoor festival.

Mr Strauven told VRT News that "Last year a pill with a higher-than-normal dose of MDMA was found at the Extrema Outdoor festival. However, then the dose was "only" 175 mg".

At last year’s festival, a man died after becoming unwell at the festival. He was found to be in possession of ecstasy pills.