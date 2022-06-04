Under-par Belgium humiliated in “Low Countries derby”

The result was the first victory for The Netherlands in a Low Countries Derby for 25 years.

Ten years ago Belgium beat The Netherlands 4-2 in a match that is seen by many as having marked the start of the so-called “Golden Generation” of Belgian footballers. Hopefully Friday evening’s abysmal performance won’t mark the end of a period of relative success for our country’s national men’s football team on the international stage.

The opening 15 minutes aside, the Red Devils were unrecognisable for much of the game. Romelu Lukaku left the field with an ankle injury after half an hour of play. This proved to be a turning point and from then on in the Dutch were dominant.

The Netherlands opening the scoring just before half time with a beautifully positioned long-range shot just before half time.