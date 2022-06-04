Wallonia launches 'Language Plan' to promote the knowledge of Dutch among jobseekers

New vocational language training courses will be organised across Wallonia. These will be tailored to suit professions for which the knowledge of other languages is a major asset when you go looking for a job. The Walloon Employment and Vocational Training Service Forem will develop new language modules that are relevant to certain professions.

The plan also includes continuing to provide language immersion scholarships for job-seekers and students. The number of such scolarships will increase from 300 now to up to 1,750. The conditions for being granted access to the scholarships will also be relaxed. The scholarships will be either at a language school or at a company.

Priority will be given to young people enrolled in or leaving full-time education as well as to young people who have received limited scope for language learning in the curriculum of the course that they took. The project also plans to create a reference center for language teaching in Wallonia.

The free-of-charge Wallangues web platform that was launched in 2012 to encourage language learning in Wallonia, will also be given a makeover. Its target audience will also be adapted to include youngsters aged 15 and above. A campaign will also be launched to try and recruit more language teachers and to raise awareness of the importance of other languages, particularly in a country such as Belgium.