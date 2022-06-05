Aalter Town Council holds big wedding reception for those that missed out due to lockdown restrictions

Mr De Smul told VRT News “We have written to and invited everyone. Unfortunately, we have heard that three people have already lost their partners in such a short time, due to an accident or illness. Other couples were unable to attend as they were traveling during the long (Whitsun) weekend. Some others have since moved away from Aalter. One couple has even started a new life in Australia. In total 45 couples accepted our invitation. It was a great party for them.”

Those that took up the invitation were asked to attend in their wedding suit or wedding dress and the vast majority did so. One woman even squeezed back into her wedding dress despite being several months pregnant.

She told VRT News that “It took some effort, but we wanted to relive this day in full”.