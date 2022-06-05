British Royal Household confused Belgian Crown Princess with their own Queen in Twitter account video

Arguably the most famous woman in the world, Queen Elizabeth II has guided the UK through 7 decades of great change. She has been much imitated but never equaled. The video released to mark her Platinum Jubilee shows the British monarch launching ships, adorning coins and banknotes, inspiring artists, and much more.

A nice tribute to a woman that has devoted her life to public service. However, those that made the video failed to do their homework and it contains some painful factual errors.

The "Princess Elizabeth Research Station" shown in the video is not named after the British Queen at all, but after Belgium’s very own Princess Elisabeth. The error is all the more striking as the Belgian polar base was opened in 2009. By then the Queen Elizabeth II had been Queen for 57 years. What’s more the two royals’ names are spelled differently. The British Queen has a “z” in her name while our own Princess Elisabeth’s name has an “s”.