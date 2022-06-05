Hayoung Choi wins the Queen Elisabeth Competition for cello

The winner Hayoung Choi studied in Great Britain and Germany. She has won international competitions before. During the semi-finals she already went viral with a special piece by the Polish composer Penderecki. Remarkably she not only played her cello, but she also drummed it. In her spare time this year’s winner is also a jazz drummer.

In the final Hayoung Choi surprised us with the concerto for cello and orchestra by the Pole Witold Lutoslawski. The concerto was written in 1970 for the legendary cellist Mstislav Rostropovich. The work had never been performed in the Queen Elisabeth Competition before. What’s more Hayoung Choi had never played the piece with an orchestra before Saturday evening’s final.