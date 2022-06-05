Hayoung Choi wins the Queen Elisabeth Competition for cello
The Korean cellist Hayoung Choi has won the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition. She won the competition, the final of which was held at the Flagey Arts Centre in Brussels on Saturday evening with a contemporary concerto by the Polish composer Witold Lutoslawski. The public prize went to the only Belgian cellist in the final Stéphanie Huang.
These are the laureates of the 2022 Queen Elisabeth Competition for Cello. First prize went to the South Korean Hayoung Choi (24); second prize was given to the Chinese cellist Yibai Chen (20) The Estonian Marcel Johannes Kits (27) took third prize, while fourth prize went to the Ukrainian Oleksiy Shadrin (28)The Serbian cellist Petar Pejčić (20) took fifth prize, while sixth prize went to the Canadian Bryan Cheng (24).
The winner Hayoung Choi studied in Great Britain and Germany. She has won international competitions before. During the semi-finals she already went viral with a special piece by the Polish composer Penderecki. Remarkably she not only played her cello, but she also drummed it. In her spare time this year’s winner is also a jazz drummer.
In the final Hayoung Choi surprised us with the concerto for cello and orchestra by the Pole Witold Lutoslawski. The concerto was written in 1970 for the legendary cellist Mstislav Rostropovich. The work had never been performed in the Queen Elisabeth Competition before. What’s more Hayoung Choi had never played the piece with an orchestra before Saturday evening’s final.
The prizes
In addition to the prestige of being able to call themself winner of the Queen Elisabeth Competition, the winner picks up 25,000 euro in prize money.
Second prize is worth 20,000 euro, the third prize 17,000, fourth prize 12,500, fifth prize 10,000 and the sixth prize is worth 8,000 euro. The six unranked finalists receive 4,000 euro each. An extensive program of concerts here in Belgium awaits those that finished among the first six during the coming months.