Motorcyclist dies after collision with flower box

It is likely that a steering error on the part of the motorcyclist resulted in him colliding with the flower box. He was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

An accident investigation expert from the Public Prosecutor's Office in Kortrijk (West Flanders) went to the scene to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

He concluded that the motorcyclist must have made a steering error, lost control of his motorcycle before hitting the flower box. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.